The father of a young murder victim went ballistic in an Ohio courtroom and relentlessly sucker-punched the man accused of killing his toddler son.

Desean Brown, 22, faces murder charges after he allegedly stabbed 29-year-old Nyteisha Lattimore to death and allegedly tossed her three-old-son Nylo into the Ohio River while he was still alive, according to reports.

If convicted, he could face the death penalty, but the boy’s biological father, Antonio Hughes, couldn’t wait to serve out some of his own justice.

In courtroom footage obtained by Fox 19, Hughes can be seen in the back row of the Hamilton County courtroom before sneaking up to the defense table from behind and slugging Brown in the jaw with a right hook.

He kept pounding Brown as two sheriff deputies rushed to restrain the aggrieved father and tackle him to the floor.

