The Texas resident who complained that his neighbor’s shooting woke his baby — apparently triggering the other man to drunkenly kill five people — says he is in disbelief and lost his own wife and 8-year-old boy in the massacre.

Homeowner Wilson Garcia told the local ABC affiliate that he and his wife had just put their 1-month-old infant to bed and were hosting guests in their home in Cleveland, Texas, Friday night when neighbor Francisco Oropesa, 38, began firing his gun out on his porch.

“We asked him to be quiet ’cause my baby was scared,” Garcia said, adding that they warned Oropesa that they would call the police.

Garcia said that the next thing he knew, Oropesa had grabbed an AR-15-style gun and shot and killed his wife, Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, and son, Daniel Enrique Laso, 8, as well as Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18.

“I never thought that he would shoot,” Garcia said. “He went room to room, looking for people.”

Police said each of the victims was shot “from the neck up,” with two of them slumped over a pair of children in an apparent attempt to protect the little ones.

