FOX NEWS:

A dad suffering from a watery eye for six months was horrified after it turned out to be facial cancer.

Graeme Heward, from Lymm, Cheshire, has been left with a hole in his face after doctors had to remove his right eye and part of his nose to tackle the tumor. The 58-year-old had spent months dealing with eye problems and had felt pressure on his sinuses but believed he was nothing more sinister than conjunctivitis.

He claims even doctors initially thought it was a dry eye condition before realizing it was cancer.

Graeme, a physiotherapist, was eventually diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his nasal lining in 2011, which he has dubbed “The Alien”.

Since then, he has undergone almost 30 operations and now wears a prosthetic face-piece to help him breathe.

“When doctors told me that they needed to remove part of my nose to get rid of the cancer, they said there was a one in 20 chance things would get messy and they’d need to go back for more,” Graeme said. “I thought they were pretty good odds at the time but two weeks after I was called in by the consultant who told me they were going have to go back in and take away my eye.”