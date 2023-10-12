Dad living in Israel recounts relief at learning daughter died: Being kidnapped by Hamas is ‘worse than death’

In a heart-wrenching interview on @CNNsitRoom, CNN reporter Clarissa Ward speaks with @WolfBlitzer about a grieving father who finally received confirmation of his daughter's tragic death during the Hamas attack. Watch: pic.twitter.com/F9Yh3lW5KI — CNN (@CNN) October 12, 2023

An Irish father living in Israel said he was relieved when he heard the news of his 8-year-old daughter’s death at the hands of Hamas, insisting it was a “blessing” compared to the alternative of her being held captive and savagely tortured by the terrorists.

Thomas Hand recounted the moment that he learned the news of his daughter Emily’s death in an interview on CNN on Wednesday.

“They just said, ‘We found Emily, she’s dead,’ and I went, ‘Yes,’” he said.

“I went ‘Yes,’ and smiled because that is the best news of the possibilities that I knew. The best possibility that I was hoping for,” he said.

Hand added that his daughter’s death was better than any other situation that could have happened.

