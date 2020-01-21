New Hampshire Union Leader

Police say a coyote they believe attacked several people and dogs in the Seacoast area early Monday was choked to death by a man after it tried to bite his young son.

A dad choked a coyote to death Monday after it tried to bite his 2-year-old son in what police believe was a series of attacks by the animal on people and dogs. “I was able to get its head into the snow and my hand around its snout so it could no longer bite me,” Ian O’Reilly, 37, told WCVB Channel 5 in Boston. “From there I was able to suffocate it by using my body weight, and basically scissor-locking it, suffocating it until it expired. It took about 10 minutes unfortunately, which is a lot longer than I anticipated.” Reilly, who lives in Kensington, was walking with his family in the woods along Phillips Exeter Academy’s Red Trail, near the Kensington-Exeter line around 11 a.m., when a coyote ran out of the woods and attacked his 2-year-old.

