A Washington state father was arrested for allegedly killing a man who he claimed had sex-trafficked his teenage daughter. John Eisenman, 60, of Spokane, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Andrew Sorensen, whose rotting body was found in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle on Oct. 22, police in Spokane said Monday. Cops said Eisenman learned back in October 2020 that his underage daughter was sold into a Seattle-area sex-trafficking ring, apparently by Sorensen, her then-boyfriend. He was able to rescue the girl and bring her back to Spokane, police said. A month later, the dad allegedly confronted Sorensen and abducted him, tying him up and putting him in the trunk of a car. “Eisenman subsequently assaulted the victim by hitting him in the head with a cinder block and then stabbed him repeatedly, causing his death,” cops wrote in a statement.

