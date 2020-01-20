NY POST

Next, he’ll grapple with the legal system. A North Carolina dad was arrested for tackling his son’s opponent during a high school wrestling match, authorities said. Barry Lee Jones, 54, was arrested Saturday on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct at the competition in Kannapolis, news station WGHP reported.Jones’ son had been facing off against an athlete from Hickory Ridge High School when the other student pulled a move that the referee deemed illegal, the report said.

