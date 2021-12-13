KansasCity.com:

A husband and father was beaten to death while putting up Christmas decorations outside his Chicago home, and police are searching for the people responsible, news outlets reported.

Jose Tellez, 49, was hanging lights with his family when the suspects appeared “out of the blue,” a long-time friend and resident of the Gage Park neighborhood told WLS. It was around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 when a sedan pulled up near the home and two men got out, the outlet reported.

Men armed with blunt objects set upon Tellez, bashing him in the head, according to the Chicago Police Department. Left nearly dead in his front yard, he was taken to a hospital, but soon died from his injuries, WMAQ reported.

Family members have launched an online fundraiser to help cover the cost of Tellez’ funeral. “He was a loving husband, father, brother and son. He leaves behind a wife and three children,” it reads. As of the morning of Dec. 13, no one has been taken into custody but detectives are working the case, CPD said. Police have not said what, if anything, may have motivated the attack.

