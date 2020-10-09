The Sun:

Austin Stevens was arrested and charged after his daughter Zara Scruggs was fatally assaulted at his apartment in Lower Providence Township, Pennsylvania.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele revealed Zara was found unresponsive around 10.40 pm after a 911 call, CBSN Philly reported.

The 911 call was made approximately an hour after the assault, according to reports.

The emergency workers who transported Zara to the hospital reportedly found her diaper to be soaked in blood.

She was pronounced dead at Einstein Medical Center in Montgomery County not long after midnight.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Steele called the case “deeply disturbing.”

He added: “It is hard to imagine this child’s death being any more traumatic: sexual assault on an infant, followed by inaction by the father to save her life, led to her death.”

Detectives later found an unsettling search history in Stevens’ cellphone.

One of the questions he asked Google was: “How do you know if a baby is dead.”

Also found in his search history were: “If baby stops breathing,” “what if you don’t hear baby heart or beat,” and “my baby isn’t breathing.”

The “multiple” Google searches were conducted between 9.27pm until Stevens called 911.

