CBS BOSTON:

New details emerged Thursday as authorities continue to investigate the deaths of a woman and two young children who were found unconscious near a Boston parking garage on Christmas Day.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said the woman who died was the mother of the two young children. The woman was 40 years old and the children were 4 and 15 months.

Rollins said the deaths appeared to have been related to a suicide. She added that it appears the two children fell first, then the mother.

The woman and children were found unconscious Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. on a sidewalk near the Renaissance Parking Garage. They were rushed to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

“Today is a tragedy,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, during a Christmas Day news conference.