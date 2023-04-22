Alvin Bragg and House Republicans struck a deal Friday that allows the Judiciary Committee to question an ex-prosecutor about the Manhattan district attorney’s case against former President Trump — a day after a federal court ruled to block the deposition.

Under the agreement, the committee will be able to interrogate former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Pomerantz — who penned a tell-all book that detailed Bragg’s investigation into Trump — under oath at a later date than originally scheduled.

Pomerantz will be accompanied by a lawyer from Bragg’s office, an accommodation the committee said it would have allowed even without Friday’s agreement.

The agreement resolves the legal battle between Bragg and the committee that escalated to a federal appeals court in the weeks following Trump’s historic indictment.

Bragg’s office said the deal preserves the district attorney’s “privileges and interests” in his ongoing prosecution.

“Our successful stay of this subpoena blocked the immediate deposition and afforded us the time necessary to coordinate with the House Judiciary Committee on an agreement that protects the District Attorney’s privileges and interests,” Bragg’s office said in a statement.

