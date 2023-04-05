Last week the corrupt Soros-backed DA from New York City announced his office was going to indict President Trump on BS crimes. The country was livid with this continued weaponization of the courts used against President Trump and his supporters.

Then a no-name NBC writer came out and claimed that Soros never met with or spoke with DA Alvin Bragg. He used this as his rationale to lie and insist that Bragg was not Soros supported.

“Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ron DeSantis have all claimed Alvin Bragg is “Soros-backed” or aligned since the news of the indictment dropped. In reality, Soros has “has never met or spoken to Alvin Bragg,” according to a CNBC story from last week,” NBC’s Ben Collins wrote.

But it was all BS. Soros backed most the corrupt and anti-law DA’s across the country. This is not unique to New York. This is taking place across the nation.

Glenn Kessler, the editor and chief writer of Washington Post’s Fact Checker, was fact-checked on Twitter.

“Soros donated $1 million to the Color of Change PAC, the largest individual donation it received in the 2022 election cycle, days after it endorsed Bragg for district attorney and pledged more than $1 million in spending to support his candidacy.”

READ MORE