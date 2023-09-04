D-Day C-47 ‘That’s All Brother’ on tour this fall

Nearly 80 years ago, a C-47 nicknamed That’s All Brother led the main airborne invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. That’s All Brother has been restored to its former glory and is now touring across the country, offering a flight experience and aircraft tour. The 2023 tour schedule begins on Friday.The tour will begin with a stop in Centennial, Colorado from Sept. 1 through Sept. 4. From there it will head to Broomfield, Colorado on Sept. 5-7; St. George, Utah from Sept. 8-10; Chino California from Sept. 15-17; Camarillo, California from Sept. 29-Oct. 1; and Santa Teresa, New Mexico from Oct. 6-9.

Future stops will be added to the website once they have been determined.The flight experience takes over an hour. After completing pre-flight tasks like a passenger safety briefing and a photo opportunity with the crew, it is time to board the C-47. Passengers will strap in and the engines will start running. Once the engines warm up, the C047 will taxi to the runway, perform an engine run and takeoff. The inflight portion lasts roughly 30 minutes and the entire experience lasts more than one hour.On the tour of the aircraft That’s All Brother, passengers will learn about the three major aircraft systems, the Rebecca/Eureka, the SCR-717C Navigational Radar, and the GEE Mark II navigational system. Passengers will be taught about the pilot who flew the impressive plane during the Normandy invasion, the paratroopers, the troops and even the Scottish Terrier flying with the crew that day.

READ MORE