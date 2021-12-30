BREITBART:

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) students cannot return to school after winter break unless they show proof of a negative coronavirus test.

Although the school year begins on Monday, January 3, the District altered the school calendar so January 3 and 4 can serve as “non-instructional days for students to allow families and staff to pick up tests.”

D.C. is offering families free rapid antigen tests to comply with the requirement. Parents may pick up the tests beginning January 3 but must wait until January 4 to test their children. Tests given before January 4 will not be accepted, according to the mayor’s office.

“It is true that we have asked our principals and teachers to do a lot. Please, families, don’t also ask them to do what could have been done on Tuesday,” Bowser said. “We’re providing the tests. We’re asking you to do the swabs, wait 15 minutes and upload the results with the proof the test [sic]. That’s it.”

