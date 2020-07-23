Daily Mail:

The D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration inspected the Trump International Hotel on Wednesday

Potential mask violations were brought to their attention by a video featuring a maskless President Trump meeting with other guests on Monday

Mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered that masks must be worn in all common areas in hotels where social distancing is not possible

The investigator found no mask violations in the hotel Wednesday

The agency said it will continue to monitor Trump International

The hotel risked a fine if guests or employees were found not wearing masks

D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered in May that staff and guests in common areas of hotels in the Capitol must wear masks.

She doubled down on her mandate Wednesday as the city’s coronavirus cases continue to rise and Trump’s hotel was among those to receive a visit to ensure they are complying with city rules.

According to the mayor’s May order, hotels could be subject to ‘civil , criminal and administrative penalties … including civil fines or summary suspension or revocation of licence’ if caught out.

Infractions of a similar rule for employees not wearing masks in bars leads to a warning, followed by a $1,000 fine, before more extreme steps are taken for further violations.

The inspector from the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration found no mask violations in Trump International on Wednesday, according to the Washington Post, but the agency said that it will continue to monitor the hotel.

The check on the Trump D.C. hotel came two days after the president was filmed interacting closely with guests at a fundraiser, where the majority of people seen were not wearing masks.

Video emerged late Monday night of the president walking through the hotel, which is less than a mile from the White House, as he participated in a roundtable with supporters of a joint fundraising committee.

Also in tow, not adhering to D.C. masks guidelines, were Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and the president’s personal attorney and former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani.

