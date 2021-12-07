Breitbart

Authorities in Washington, DC, have provided a list of tips for residents as carjackings rise in the city, urging people to “drive in the center lane to make it harder for potential carjackers to approach the car” and to “GIVE UP YOUR CAR” without argument in the event of a criminal issuing a threat with a weapon. “Unfortunately, we have been seeing a rash of these recently in the D.C. area,”

7News reported on Monday, referencing “violent” carjackings last week that resulted one man shot and another held at gunpoint. As a result, 7News provided a number of tips, which the outlet says are “directly from D.C. Police.” One of those tips encourages a victim to “GIVE UP YOUR CAR!” and “Don’t argue” in the event of a carjacker issuing a threat with a weapon. Police are also urging people to refrain from rolling their windows completely down “no matter how short the distance” of the destination and no matter “how safe the neighborhood is.”

Police are also urging people to “drive in the center lane to make it harder for potential carjackers to approach the car” and “avoid driving alone,” especially after the sun goes down. Additionally, authorities say people should think ahead and “leave enough room to maneuver around other cars, especially if you sense trouble and need to get away” when coming to a stop.

Other tips include:

Always drive with the doors locked. If a thief can’t get in your vehicle, you stand a better chance of leaving with it.

DON’T stop to assist a stranger whose car has broken down. You can help instead by driving to the nearest phone (or using your cell phone) to call the police for help.

Park in well-lit areas, near sidewalks or walkways. Avoid parking near dumpsters, large vans or trucks, woods, or anything else that limits your visibility.

Never leave valuables out in plain view, even if the car is locked. Always put them in the trunk or out of sight.

Try to park in a garage with an attendant. Leave only the ignition key, with no identification.

Even if you’re rushed, look around before you get out and stay alert to the surroundings.

Always trust your instincts. If the situation doesn’t “feel right,” get away Officials also warned to not stop for stranded vehicles on the side of the road as it could be someone waiting to carjack another vehicle. Instead, police said to call 9-1-1 and note the location of the vehicle.

