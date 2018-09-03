BREITBART:

Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš has condemned the past approach of Merkel’s Germany and the European Union to illegal immigration, branding it a “threat to European civilisation”.

Andrej Babiš, a Slovak-origin populist and billionaire tycoon sometimes described as the ‘Czech Trump’, told national television: “We do not want to live here in Africa or the Middle East. We have to stop [immigration from these places].”

He predicted that if immigration was not brought under control, public anger and disillusionment would grow, warning “Chemnitz is around the corner” — a reference to the large-scale public protests against Germany’s migrant policy following the fatal stabbing of a local man, allegedly by a Syrian and an Iraqi with a string of previous convictions.

“We have 1.5 million illegal migrants here. Our return policy is bad,” added the ANO leader, referring to the EU’s weak record on returning bogus asylum seekers, including the aforementioned Iraqi in Chemnitz, and killers like Anis Amri, who should not have been in Germany at all when he drove a stolen lorry into a packed Christmas market, having lied about his nationality, used multiple false identities, and been scheduled for deportation but was not detained while it was arranged.