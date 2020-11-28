Cycling News:

Dygert LIKED’ a Tweet stating: “Men who self-identify as women, are not actually women, just as children who self-identify as mermaids, are not actually fish.”

Dygert also ‘LIKED’ a post stating “white privilege doesn’t exist”,

“Rapha ‘wholeheartedly condemns’ Chloe Dygert’s social media conduct. ‘These actions were offensive, divisive and have no place in cycling or society’ says sportswear brand.”

Rapha released a statement to its customers Friday announcing that it ‘wholeheartedly condemns’ Chloé Dygert’s recent social media misconduct and called her subsequent public apology “insufficient”.

Dygert, who signed a four-year contract with Rapha-sponsored Canyon-SRAM, publicly apologised for her misconduct on social media and voiced her commitment to diversity and equality. The apology was made in early November on Instagram.

Neither rider nor team made specific reference to the social media activity that was deemed inappropriate, however, the incident appears to have stemmed from posts on Twitter that Dygert ‘liked’, including a transphobic tweet from US President Donald Trump.

“We are writing to you today to clarify our position on the actions of new Canyon//SRAM Racing rider Chloé Dygert who, back in June, endorsed racist and transphobic views on social media. Rapha wholeheartedly condemns these actions as they were offensive, divisive and have no place in cycling or society,” Rapha stated.

Dygert ‘liked’ a Tweet that referenced former US president Donald Trump’s proposal to allow single-sex homeless shelters to refuse transgender people and stated: “Men who self-identify as women, are not actually women, just as children who self-identify as mermaids, are not actually fish.”

In addition, screenshots posted by one Twitter user appear to show Dygert ‘liked’ a post stating “white privilege doesn’t exist”, and another that suggested Colin Kaepernick, the American Football player who took the knee during the US national anthem to protest racial inequality and later settled in a collusion case against the NFL, “realized that if he grew an afro and played the part of victim, he could scam the black community out of millions.”

More at Cycling News