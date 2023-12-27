Cyber expert reveals how Chinese hackers could cripple America and turn the hit ‘Leave the World Behind’ movie nightmare into reality: ‘You’ll only know war has begun… when the phones go out’

Morgan Wright is Chief Security Advisor for the cybersecurity company SentinelOne

No phones. No internet. No satellites.

Oil tankers running aground. Planes falling out of the sky.

Flamingos in the swimming pool. Zombie deer in the backyard.

Chaos without explanation.

Netflix’s apocalyptic thriller ‘Leave the World Behind,’ starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke is based on a book by Rumaan Alam and it has terrified U.S. audiences.

The film portrays a modern world in collapse. An unknown phenomenon – a foreign cyberattack, interstellar force or global cabal – knocks out vital U.S. infrastructure and, for some unexplained purpose, plunges America into a nightmare.

Barack Obama’s production company is behind the movie, and its director says the former president ‘was able to ground me a little bit on how things might unfold in reality.’

Does this dystopia have the stamp of presidential approval? Could any of this really happen?

