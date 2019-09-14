FOX NEWS:

A customer at a McDonald’s in Tennessee has been arrested on assault charges after he allegedly burned an employee on Thursday morning with hot coffee because it was too watery, police say.

After purchasing a coffee at a Nashville McDonald’s on Broadway near Interstate 40, Charles Prince reportedly determined that his cup of joe was too watery and simply not strong enough.

He told the cashier of his situation, who informed him that the coffee was fresh-brewed daily, according to WKRN.

Upset over the situation, a witness told police that Prince purposefully knocked over the large cup of coffee and spilled it over the counter. The hot liquid subsequently poured on a female employee’s arm, who had visible burn marks in the process.