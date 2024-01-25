Currently No ‘Direct or Imminent Threat’ to Alliance Members From Russian Invasion, Says NATO Chief

Contrary to alarming claims by top military officers in recent weeks, there is no “direct or imminent” threat to NATO nations, the alliance’s head has said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has toned down the rhetoric on future conflict, returning to the alliance standard of emphasising the importance of deterrence to prevent war rather than making bold claims about the likelihood of approaching war. Speaking in Brussels on Tuesday as NATO signed a new deal for buying artillery ammunition to restock member states’ inventories emptied by donations to Ukraine, Stoltenberg was questioned on the likelihood of “Russian tanks” entering a European capital city in the next decade.

Stoltenberg said that while the new ammunition acquisition was both for members to be able to protect themselves and to continue to supply Ukraine, he didn’t foresee Russian forces crossing into NATO territory soon. He told the room: “we don’t see any direct or imminent threat against any NATO Ally.”

The purpose of NATO’s increased activity on its eastern border — “vigilance, our presence” — is to “prevent an attack on a NATO ally”, he said. Speaking of military competency and readiness as a key means of deterrence, preventing future wars — for decades the raison d’etre of NATO — Stoltenberg continued and said the alliance’s task is “to prevent this war from escalating to full-scale war between Russia and NATO.

