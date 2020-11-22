Dozens of people gathered in Southern California for a late-night “Curfew Breakers” protest against the new curfew imposed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, video shows.

Footage posted to Twitter showed demonstrators carrying Trump and American flags as cars honked horns after the curfew began 10 p.m. Saturday in Huntington Beach.

“I’d like to see curfews go away. “I don’t really agree with it. I think there are too many restrictions, as is,” one attendee told news station CBS LA.

“Obviously, a lot of people don’t agree with what our governor and city officials are doing, but I’d prefer to see something done a little bit different but curfews are just a little too far.”

