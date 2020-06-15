New York Post:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday threatened to shut down Manhattan and the Hamptons again if residents don’t adhere to the state’s social distancing rules.

“We’re not going to go back to that dark place because local governments didn’t do their job” and people don’t take the proper precautions amid the coronavirus, Cuomo said.

He said the state has received 25,000 complaints about health-safety violations since the start of the pandemic — an “alarming” figure that mainly involves bars and restaurants.

“Manhattan and the Hamptons are the leading areas in the state with violations,” Cuomo said.

“These are not hard-to-spot violations. People send videos of these violations,” the governor said — two days after at least 200 people were caught on video partying together, many without masks, around St. Marks Place in the East Village in Manhattan.

Read. more at The New York Post