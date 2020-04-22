NY POST

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he pressed President Trump on testing during a “productive” Oval Office meeting on Tuesday afternoon, just days after they had an enormous row on Twitter and national television. Cuomo also told the president during the White House visit that New York no longer needed the USNS Comfort to treat COVID-19 infected patients, offering to deploy it to another hard-hit state. Trump confirmed later Tuesday that the ship would be headed back to its base in Virginia in preparation to be sent to another state — just weeks after it arrived in New York.

