New York state is facing an unexpected $2.3 billion shortfall — the most significant in eight years — due to a sharp drop in income tax collections for December and January, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo revealed on Monday.

The governor, who had announced his $175 billion spending proposal for 2020 last month, cast blame on the federal government, attributing the drop largely to the 2017 federal rollback of the state and local tax deduction, known as SALT, which he said was designed to penalize Democratic “high-tax” states.

“Everything we did economically is right,” Cuomo said Monday. “We tightened our belt, we cut taxes, we’re creating jobs, and here’s a penalty just because we are Democrats.”

The federal tax measure, which placed a $10,000 cap on SALT deductions, went into effect last year, but many homeowners chose to file their 2017 taxes early to take advantage of the benefit before the change went into effect.

The state anticipates that the full fallout of the SALT cap will be felt in 2019.

“This is the most serious revenue shock New York has faced in many years,” DiNapoli said. “And that $2.3 billion figure will frankly get worse before it gets better.”