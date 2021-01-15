The Post Millennial:

“Last I checked, she’s not a credible source on anything except maybe the weather,” joked Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi.

A spokesman for Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo mocked FOX News meteorologist Janice Dean for criticizing the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in the state, Daily Wire reports.

Dean lost both of her in-laws in New York nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic after Cuomo forced long-term care facilities to take in people who tested positive for coronavirus.

Dean, who had been apolitical until Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in New York came to light, blasted the slow rollout of the vaccine as “just another leadership failure from this governor.”

Cuomo’s team faced heavy criticism online and from conservative figures for his spokesman’s mockery.

