NEW YORK POST:

A broken elevator at a troubled Manhattan homeless shelter run by disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sister trapped a man inside for as many as four nights before he was finally rescued by the FDNY, The Post has learned.

The outrageous incident took place at the HELP Meyer Mental Health +Shelter on Wards Island, where the city pays more than $5,300 a month each to house 200 single men in 95 dorm-style rooms.

The shelter is one of 24 operated by HELP USA, a nonprofit organization that grew out of one founded by Cuomo in 1986 and which has been headed by his sister, Maria Cuomo Cole, since 1993.

HELP USA has a five-year, $63.7 million contract with the city Department of Homeless Services to manage HELP Meyer through June 2023, according to information posted on the city comptroller’s website.

The trapped man became severely dehydrated during his ordeal, sources said, and the FDNY said he was taken to Harlem Hospital in serious but not life-threatening condition after he was freed around 10 a.m. Sunday.