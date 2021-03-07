The state government is expected to get $12 billion from President Biden’s coronavirus stimulus plan — but Gov. Cuomo said Sunday he may still have to hike taxes to offset the financial damage caused by the pandemic over the past year.​

He said the state needed $15 billion to make up the difference.​

“Tax increases are on the table … because you have damage to repair,” Cuomo said in a press call with reporters Sunday.​

Earlier in the day, Sen. Chuck Schumer, who helped shepherd the legislation through the Senate, proclaimed “help is on the way​​” ​for the Empire State.

“I say to beleaguered New Yorkers, help is on the way. A robust basket of $100 billion is headed New York’s way and will help just about every New Yorker,” the New York Democrat said during a news conference in Manhattan.

The House is expected to take up the Senate’s version of the relief bill on Tuesday.

The sweeping American Rescue Plan, which passed Saturday without a single Republican vote, will provide help for New Yorkers still awaiting a coronavirus vaccine, struggling theaters, restaurants, the subway system and people who fear eviction and worry about feeding their children, Schumer said.

He also said the “majority” of state residents will receive a $1,400 relief check.

“The robust package, the robust basket of aid that we have been able to put together and pass yesterday, will affect just about every aspect of New York life where there has been trouble,” Schumer said.

“I have listened to New Yorkers for months. They have told me of their problems,” he continued.

