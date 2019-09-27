NEWSMAX:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says pressure from “leftist” Democrats sparked the House’s impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Politico is reporting.

And he predicted the investigation would create total gridlock in Washington.

His comments came Thursday evening during a program at Seton Hall Law School featuring a one-on-one conversation with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Politico noted that just a day earlier, Cuomo, a Democrat, had said: “You’re darn right there should be an inquiry.”

But Thursday he indicated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was pressured into opening the probe.

“Speaker Pelosi was dealing with pressure from her caucus and, when you talk about pressure from the left, there is a highly leftist component to the Democratic Party that she was feeling pressure for,” Cuomo said. “She is a deliberate, responsible person. She’s not a knee-jerk person. And I think she resisted the pressure in her caucus admirably for a long period of time.”