Gov. Andrew Cuomo once likened himself to hot-headed mob scion Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather” — and bragged about his sexual prowess during a strategy session with his staffers, according to an explosive new report Tuesday.

The “Godfather” incident took place shortly after Cuomo, the elder son of late Gov. Mario Cuomo, was elected state attorney general in 2006, the New York Times Magazine said.

A former associate reportedly described how Cuomo enthusiastically described his power to intimidate people under investigation who visited his office.

“I loom over that table,” Cuomo reportedly said.

“In their minds, I’m Sonny Corleone and I’m capable of anything.”

The reported incident came decades before Cuomo’s younger brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, infamously melted down in public when a stranger called him “Fredo” — a reference to Sonny’s cowardly younger brother.

And during his first term as governor, Cuomo reportedly interrupted a strategy session about the Occupy Wall Street protest movement to boast about his ability “to see around the corner of politics” — as well as his skill at performing oral sex, a person who was present reportedly told the magazine.

The three-term Democrat — who’s mired in a series of scandals that include a raft of sexual harassment allegations — also reportedly accused an aide of going easy on a female journalist for personal reasons.

“You banging her?” the aide recalled being asked.

Cuomo also reportedly insulted an unidentified male official in 2019 with a crude reference to transgender people.

“You’d be a good-looking tranny, if you get a good set of tits,” Cuomo reportedly said.

Other insider accounts include two episodes during which Cuomo reportedly engaged in ugly racial and religious stereotyping.



During his first, failed bid for governor in 2002, Cuomo reportedly assured political figures he would appeal to black voters by saying that “blacks have three pictures on their walls” — Jesus, Martin Luther King Jr. and one of the Kennedy brothers.

