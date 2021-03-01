Fox News:

As New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces mounting sexual misconduct allegations from two female aides, a video has reemerged on social media showing the Democratic governor questionably pressuring a female reporter to eat an entire sausage sandwich in front of him.

The video shows the Democratic governor at the 2016 New York State Fair, challenging NewsChannel 9’s Beth Cefalu to eat an entire Gianelli sausage sandwich.

“I want to see you eat the whole sausage,” Cuomo can be heard telling Cefalu, as his daughter Michaela sits quietly next to him. A now-former aide to Cuomo could be seen handing Cefalu a sandwich.

just thinking back to that time NY Governor Andrew Cuomo hounded a local news reporter to "eat the whole sausage" pic.twitter.com/EyNxFavOyG — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) February 28, 2021

Read more at Fox News