The New York governor commissioned a bizarre poster that shows him navigating a “sea of division” and “squalls of hate.” What a joke, the communist Democrat aka progressive told all the conservatives to move if they didn’t like what he was doing.

He designed it himself. The historical seafaring theme represents turbulent waters and octopuses he is navigating. There’s a flying demon in the photo.

“A ship of state on the sea of division,” said far-left Cuomo, describing his artistic and political vision.

He has everything labeled in case you don’t get it. A squid is called “government incompetence,” and there is a ship of state, labeled as such.

The rainbow is “The arc of the moral universe.” His ship is riding into the “squalls of hate,” which would be the Democrats attacking Jews on an almost daily basis. It could also be all the violent criminals he’s releasing from jail.