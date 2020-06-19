WCBS880:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is considering requiring a 14-day quarantine for people arriving in New York from Florida as the Sunshine State sees an uptick in COVID-19 infections.

According to data released Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 85,926 coronavirus cases statewide — a jump of 3,207 cases from the previous day. It was the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began, shattering the previous record of 2,783 new cases recorded Tuesday.

As New York comes out on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic, with infection rates, hospitalizations, and deaths on the decline, Cuomo said he’s very concerned to see infection rates increasing in Florida and other states.

“We now have the virus under control, but Florida doesn’t, and Texas doesn’t, and these other states don’t and what happens if they get on a plane and they get off at JFK? “Cuomo said. “Those people in those states may get on a plane, may land at JFK and this could start all over again. That’s how we got here the first time.”

