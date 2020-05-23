Daily Mail:

It was revealed Thursday that 4,300 recovering coronavirus patients were sent to New York’s already vulnerable nursing homesThere have been more than 5,800 nursing/adult care facility deaths in New York

Cuomo argued that he was simply following White House guidance on sending hospital patients to nursing homes ‘Don’t criticize the state for following the president’s policy,’ Cuomo said

During Saturday’s press conference, Governor Cuomo defended sending more than 4,300 patients confirmed or suspected of having coronavirus from hospitals to nursing homes, arguing it was White House guidance.

The governor hit out at the criticism during his Saturday press briefing, placing the blame with President Donald Trump by saying ‘don’t criticize the state for following the president’s policy’.

Cuomo has come under fire since it was revealed on Thursday that the 4,300 recovering coronavirus patients were sent to New York’s already vulnerable nursing homes. In total, there have been more than 5,800 nursing and adult care facility deaths in the state.

He was pushed to comment on the policy during his Saturday briefing and said that ‘New York followed the president’s agency’s guidance’.

Cuomo also turned to his top aide Melissa DeRosa, who reiterated that the state had only followed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

‘The policy that the New York Department of Health put out was directly in line with the March 13 directive put out by the CDC and CMS that read, and I quote “Nursing Homes should admit any patients from hospitals where COVID is present”. Not could, should,’ De Rosa said.

But Cuomo’s Executive Order says something different from what the CDC/CMS guidance stated. Cuomo’s order requires them to take in patients who are COVID positive. The CDC required them to take in patients from hospitals where covid exists.

Cuomo’s executive order: “No resident shall be denied readmission or admission to the [nursing home] solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19,” (New York Post April 20)

March 13 CMS Directive : “Note: Nursing homes should admit any individuals that they would normally admit to their facility, including individuals from hospitals where a case of COVID-19 was/is present.” (CMS Directive, March 13)

