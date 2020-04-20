NEWS DAY:

New York will embark on an “aggressive” testing program to help determine the full scope of the coronavirus pandemic, a vital step as officials envision how to reopen the state’s economy, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Sunday.

The program starts Monday with a 3,000-person random survey across the state to determine how many people have COVID-19 antibodies in their system, a sign they had the disease but have since recovered.

“We are going to do that in the most aggressive way in the nation. We are going to sample people in this state, thousands of people in this state, across the state to find out if they have the antibodies,” Cuomo said during a news conference at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in Manhasset.

