Gov. Andrew Cuomo — taunted by hate mail saying he got bested by a former “bartender,” US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, over the Amazon relocation debacle — claimed Tuesday that AOC “had nothing to do” with the online behemoth’s decision to nix moving to Queens.

“The congresswoman had nothing to do with the Amazon decision. It was done by the state Senate, and she’s in the US Congress,” a somewhat touchy Cuomo told a Post reporter after handing out turkeys to families at a community center in North Hempstead, Long Island.

As The Post exclusively reported Monday, the governor was deluged with about 2,200 pieces of correspondence over the Amazon relocation deal both before and after it fell through in February.

The freshman congresswoman was famously up front and center in the battle against the deal — and people angry over Cuomo’s handling of it wrote to him, mocking that he took on AOC in the fight and lost.

“You got outsmarted by a bartender … thanks,” Patricia Kaufman seethed in an email to the governor, referring to AOC’s old job slinging drinks.

Anne Catalano wrote to Cuomo, “Seriously? We lost AMAZON’S headquarters?!! Are you all so afraid of AOC and screaming, stupid protestors who don’t understand Economics 101??? Is she so intimidating that you and [Mayor Bill] De Blasio couldn’t get this done? SHAME ON YOU!!!!”