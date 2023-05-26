Taxpayer-funded CUNY is facing calls to crack down on its vetting of adjuncts after since-fired professor Shellyne Rodriguez — who proudly displays anti-cop tattoos — was arrested Thursday for holding a machete to a Post reporter’s neck.

Rodriguez, who has “FTP” (for “f–k the police”) inked on her fingers, flashed a brazen smile after she was slapped with harassment and menacing charges and escorted out of the NYPD’s 43rd Precinct in The Bronx in handcuffs.

The 45-year-old artist and community organizer — who had gone viral for cursing out pro-life students at CUNY’s Hunter College in the lead-up to Tuesday’s machete saga — was promptly fired by the school.

Now, some are questioning how someone like Rodriguez – a self-described “black Marxist” who has helped organize “FTP” protests that led to mass arrests — even ended up teaching at the public college in the first place.

“This is so beyond, beyond,” former CUNY trustee Jeffrey Wiesenfeld told The Post on Thursday, adding “there should be an inquiry of this professors’ hiring.”

READ MORE