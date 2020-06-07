Inside Radio:

File under: “What are they thinking?”

Cumulus Media has secured government approval to become as much as 100% foreign-owned. The Federal Communications Commission on Friday approved a petition filed by the company, saying its approval would likely enable Cumulus to be in a stronger financial condition post-bankruptcy.

“We find that the public interest would not be served by prohibiting foreign ownership of Cumulus, the owner of nearly 450 radio broadcast station licenses, in excess of the 25% benchmark,” Audio Division Chief Albert Shuldiner wrote in the declaratory ruling. He said by giving Cumulus more leeway, the company would have “greater flexibility” to access foreign investment dollars and in turn would be able to better compete with other media companies.

The only condition that the FCC put on Cumulus is that it will need to obtain specific approval for any foreign individual, entity, or group that seeks to hold more than five percent of the equity and/or voting interests in the company. In some cases however that limit will be raised to 10%. Cumulus will also need to alert the Media Bureau if it becomes aware that it has fallen out of compliance with that requirement.

There were signals from Washington earlier this year that the government would allow Cumulus to become the latest radio group to exceed the long-held 25% cap on foreign ownership. Team Telecom – the interagency federal government group that analyzes requests for national security, law enforcement, and public safety issues – gave its approval to the proposal in February.

