Why all the videos of Baltimore residents thanking Mr. Trump?”

The Baltimore Sun, which just a few weeks ago was penning articles complaining of the city’s terrible trash problem, has slammed several members of the public for cleaning up areas of the city, simply because they are conservatives and supporters of President Trump.

The Sun took aim at Scott Presler, a Trump supporter who led the call to action for “Americans to help Americans”.

Despite the fact that he coordinated an effort that removed 12 tons of trash, The Sun claimed that Presler was ‘reinforcing’ an image that Baltimore residents cannot take care of their city, and was using the issue purely to generate support for Trump.