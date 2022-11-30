The prominent Canadian fashion and home decor retailer Simons is coming under fire for glorifying suicide as a marketing ploy.

The company recently produced and released a three-minute film which celebrates the planned assisted suicide of Jennyfer Hatch. More recently, after the project was completed, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation confirmed that “The 37-year-old died on Oct. 23 and chose medical assistance in dying (MAID) after dealing with complications and chronic pain associated with her diagnosis of Ehlers Danlos syndrome, a group of inherited disorders that affect the connective tissue supporting many body parts.” A snippet of the fuller ad can be viewed below…

Canadian retailer Simons promotes assisted suicide in new ad campaign: pic.twitter.com/WUJbJ5kflr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 27, 2022

And now she’s the subject of the short film and ad campaign “All is Beauty” – which the company claims is all about building a “human connection” and reflects its “values” (so… death/suicide). “Even now as I seek help to end my life, there is so much beauty,” Hatch narrates in the video for the Canadian clothes retailer.

CEO Peter Simons went so far as to reference lessons learned and the hardships of the Covid-19 pandemic as inspiration for the commercial/short film:

“We really felt — after everything we’ve been through in the last two years and everyone’s been through — maybe it would resonate more to do a project that’s less commercially oriented and more focused on inspiration and values that we hold dear,” said Simons.

