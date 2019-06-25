FOX NEWS:

The oldest Jewish cemetery in Cuba for decades had fallen into disrepair. Marble grave markers are broken, many taken over by plants.

But now, there is a major effort to spruce it up.

Many Jewish families left the Communist country after the 1959 revolution, leaving their dead in accordance with Jewish custom that prohibits bodies from being exhumed unless they are taken to their homeland in Israel. Others abandoned religious traditions amid deep secularism that took hold during the first few years of the Castro government or moved to Israel amid the periodic economic crunches in ensuing decades.

“The people buried here escaped fascism during the war. They’re the founders of the community who bought these lands to make it a cemetery,” David Prinstein, vice president of the Hebrew board, told the Associated Press. “It has historical and sentimental value.”