The two were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody after landing.

Two Cuban migrants landed at Key West International Airport on a motorized hang glider Saturday morning, authorities said.

They were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody after landing at approximately 10:30 am. local time, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which has deputies assigned to the airport.

No serious injuries were reported, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office and Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar shared images of the powered hang glider following the incident.

In response to an inquiry from ABC News, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson referred to Slosar’s Twitter account for information on the incident.

