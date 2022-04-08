Breitbart

President Joe Biden’s Cuban-born border chief Alejandro Mayorkas is welcoming a massive Cuban migration into the United States, just as Cuba’s communist government is letting pro-democracy protestors leave the island prison. In March, “more than 32,000 Cubans were taken into U.S. custody along the Mexico border, double the number who arrived in February, ” says a report in the Washington Post. The government “is on pace to apprehend more than 155,000 Cubans during the current fiscal year, records show, nearly four times the 2021 total and a twelvefold increase over 2020.” “Almost everyone from the younger generations is leaving … [it is] a stampede,” Maria Victoria Gonzalez told the Washington Post. “Bray Perez, a 19-year-old Cuban university student, is fast losing friends to a growing wave of migration off the island,” Reuters reported on March 17. “Every time I go home, I find that 10 people have left … It’s hard to get up in the morning and know I’m not going to see them anymore,” he added. The migrants are flying into Nicaragua and then traveling by road through Mexico to the U.S. border, which is being opened to Cuban migrants by border chief Alejandro Mayorkas. “I don’t think he has a secret pro-Cuban [government] agenda,” said Mark Krikorian, director of the Center for Immigration Studies. “But that’s the actual effect of his policy.”

