NY Post

A powerful explosion rocked a five-star hotel in the center of Havana, Cuba, late Friday morning – sending survivors scrambling for safety and authorities racing to try to rescue those injured in the blast. The explosion leveled cars and buses parked in front of the posh Hotel Saratoga in downtown Havana, CNN reported. At least three floors and the facade of the 1930s-era hotel were reduced to rubble by the blast, the news station reported. It’s not clear how many people may have been injured or killed in the explosion. The cause of the blast was not immediately known. According to its website, the hotel is a “luxurious neoclassical architecture style” hotel that’s located on the Paseo del Prado in Old Havana.

Read more at the NY Post