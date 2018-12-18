BREITBART:

Cuba’s second-in-command, President Miguel Díaz-Canel, issued remarks Sunday blaming “the impact of the embargo, which has strengthened under the Trump administration,” for nationwide shortages of bread, eggs, and other basic goods as Cubans prepare to celebrate the new year and the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution.

The official newspaper of the Communist Party of Cuba, Granma, quoted Miguel Díaz-Canel speaking at the debut of the nation’s 2019 economic plan, which the publication branded “objective and realist.”

“The people expect an economic response that impacts their day-to-day lives, that is why the majority of our time must be directed towards this battle,” Díaz-Canel is quoted as stating, adding that Cubans must “overcome little bits of every problem every day.”

The Cuban president, who is subordinate to Communist Party leader and Commander-in-Chief Raúl Castro, acknowledged that Cuba failed to achieve the objectives of the 2018 economic plan but blamed the “complex economic situation we face.” Among the challenges he reportedly listed were “structural problems and insufficiencies … but we cannot underestimate the impact of the embargo.”

Granma claims that, under U.S. President Donald Trump, “financial persecution” of the Cuban regime has increased. The White House has pivoted away from policies under his predecessor Barack Obama that greatly enriched military-owned Cuban corporate entities, money that Havana funneled into the persecution of pro-democracy dissidents.

Díaz-Canel’s excuses for the failed economic objectives proposed during his first year as ceremonial figurehead of the Castro regime follow a week in which Cubans have grown increasingly impatient with significant food shortages across the island. Cuba had anticipated a 30,000-ton flour deficit for the year and attempted to prepare for such a situation. Instead, Cuba’s deficit rose to 70,000 tons, leaving the country without 40,000 tons necessary to feed the country. Government officials have explained in state media outlets that the reason for the shortage is mechanical damage in much of the nation’s wheat mills in eastern and central Cuba, the nation’s agricultural centers. The Castro regime claims it cannot access the replacement pieces necessary to make the mills run.