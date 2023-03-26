A self-proclaimed Canadian ‘crypto king’ was kidnapped and tortured after he reportedly scammed investors out of millions to live a glamorous lifestyle, according to a lawsuit.

Aiden Pleterski, 23, is currently going through bankruptcy proceedings as authorities in Canada try to recover the $29million he’s accused of scamming out of investors.

Just $1.6million has been returned, with reports saying Pleterski spent most of it on a private jet, a huge fleet of flashy cars and luxury vacations.

The latest revelations, made by Pleterski’s father in a government report detailing what happened to the funds, are that Pleterski was kidnapped in the middle of the night in December.

Adam Peters said he got a late night call demanding $3million Canadian ($2.1million USD) in ransom. Peters then claims his son was driven around Ontario, beaten and tortured.

