Crying Gaza woman blames ‘Hamas dogs’ for war devastation as others rush to silence her

אשה בעזה צועקת במהלך פינוי של פצועים: "הכל זה בגלל הכלבים של חמאס!"

— Elior Levy • אליאור לוי (@eliorlevy) November 2, 2023

An anguished woman in Gaza was seen in a harrowing clip blaming the “dogs” of Hamas during an evacuation for those injured by Israeli airstrikes.The woman, who was overcome with emotion, was captured by the BBC being comforted by others.