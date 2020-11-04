New York Post:

Madison Cawthorne, the 25-year-old GOP candidate for North Carolina, became the youngest Republican ever elected to Congress on Tuesday night — celebrating with a snarky tweet which read: “Cry more, lib.”

The real estate investment CEO shot to stardom in June when he won the state’s Republican primary, beating President Trump’s pick for the seat which was vacated by former Rep. Mark Meadows who stepped down to become his White House chief of staff.

Cawthorne won the GOP primary before he even reached the constitutionally-mandated age of 25 to serve in the House in August.

