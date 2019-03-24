MAILONLINE

The Viking Sky suffered engine failure in storm off Norwegian coast on Saturday

Five helicopters were sent to winch passengers aboard and fly them to safety

A 90-year-old man and his 70-year-old wife have been seriously injured

A cargo ship which tried to help also had to be evacuated after losing power

230 people have so far been flown to safety, with 16 injured, three seriously

Today hundreds remain on board as rescue efforts continue

Hundreds of passengers remain trapped on a stricken cruise liner which will be towed towards shore today amid fears it may run aground. As the rescue operation off the Norwegian coast gets into its second day, as many as 200 UK citizens may be among hundreds still stuck on the Viking Sky, which lost power yesterday lunchtime amid huge swells in the Norwegian Sea. Falling ceiling tiles hit passengers on the head as the struggling cruise ship rolled almost 45 degrees onto its side, tipping to send tables and chairs skimming across the decks. Sixteen people have already been taken to hospital, three with serious injuries, and a 90-year-old man and his 70-year-old spouse were severely injured, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK

