A late Florida man’s heartbroken family has filed a $1 million lawsuit against Celebrity Cruises, claiming his body was improperly stored in a cooler — instead of the ship’s morgue — causing it to badly decompose.

When Marilyn Jones’ husband of 55 years Robert Lewis Jones died of a heart attack aboard a Celebrity Equinox ship sailing through the Caribbean in Aug. 2022, she was promised by cruise staff that his body would be kept safe in the ship’s morgue, according to the lawsuit.

To her horror, after the ship docked in Fort Lauderdale six days later, she learned her 78-year-old husband’s body had allegedly been kept inside a walk-in cooler, typically used to keep beverages cold.

“When the funeral services employee in Ft. Lauderdale was brought onto the ship to retrieve Mr. Jones’ body, his body was not located in the ship’s morgue,” said the lawsuit, filed last week in Florida federal court.

“Instead, Mr. Jones’ body had, at some time not yet known, had been moved from the ship’s morgue to a cooler on a different floor than the ship’s morgue. The cooler in which Mr. Jones’ body was found by the funeral employee had drinks placed outside of the cooler, and was not at a temperature which was sufficient nor proper for storing a dead body to prevent decomposition.”

